22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
type here...

Join Indian Army, not ULFA-I: Lt General RP Kalita

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: Lt General RP Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, stated on Tuesday that the interest of Assamese youth in joining the Indian Army has decreased due to lack of awareness.

- Advertisement -

He also mentioned that some youths are joining banned groups like United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), misleading the younger generation. He urged society to take responsibility in this matter.

Speaking at the Guwahati Press Club, he appealed to the younger generation to refrain from joining any extremist organisations, citing the peace and development that Assam has experienced over the past decade.

He shared his own journey in the Indian Army and credited his success to his parents. He also commented on the ongoing efforts over the past 20 years to counter China’s aggression along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier. He stressed that no war can be won solely with the help of armed forces.

He also stated that the Eastern Command, which is responsible for nine states including all eight Northeastern states and West Bengal, is doing its part to maintain peace and security.

Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

All arrangements made for a peaceful vote counting on December 3:...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know