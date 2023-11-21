Join Indian Army, not ULFA-I: Lt General RP Kalita

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: Lt General RP Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, stated on Tuesday that the interest of Assamese youth in joining the Indian Army has decreased due to lack of awareness.

He also mentioned that some youths are joining banned groups like United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), misleading the younger generation. He urged society to take responsibility in this matter.

Speaking at the Guwahati Press Club, he appealed to the younger generation to refrain from joining any extremist organisations, citing the peace and development that Assam has experienced over the past decade.

He shared his own journey in the Indian Army and credited his success to his parents. He also commented on the ongoing efforts over the past 20 years to counter China’s aggression along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier. He stressed that no war can be won solely with the help of armed forces.

He also stated that the Eastern Command, which is responsible for nine states including all eight Northeastern states and West Bengal, is doing its part to maintain peace and security.