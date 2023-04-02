LGB Regional Institute Of Mental Health Observes Bipolar Day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 1: LGB Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur observed the World Bipolar Day with the theme ‘Bipolar Together’ on Thursday which has been observed every year to create awareness and eliminate the stigma associated with bipolar disorder, commonly known as manic depressive illness and it is characterized by episodes of extreme mood swings including manic or hypomania and depression.

The World Bipolar Day coincided with the birthday of Vincent Van Gogh, a renowned artist who suffers from bipolar disorder. Various activities and events take place around the world to raise awareness about bipolar disorder thereby promoting education and understanding of bipolar disorder and encourage those who suffer from it to seek help and lead a normal life.

It is a life-long mental condition that mainly affects human mood. The day was first observed in 2014 due to the continuous efforts of three international organisations namely the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder (ANBD), the international Bipolar foundation (IBPF) and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders (ISBD).

Bipolar disorder is a treatable condition. Most people with this condition can lead a normal life after successful treatment. Keeping in view a quiz programme was organised in LGBRIMH among the staff and students, visiting students from various departments of the Institute. Dr Subhasis Nath, assistant professor of psychiatry initiated the programme and mentioned the significance of the day. Quiz programme was conducted by Dr N Gupta. The staff of various departments, faculty members, administrative officials were present in the programme .