Miscommunication Resolved: No Teaching Staff Assigned Ambubachi Mela Duty, Confirms Deputy Commissioner

Guwahati, July 14: Pallav Gopal Jha, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, has clarified that no teaching staff has been assigned Ambubachi Mela duty, resolving the confusion that arose from a recent notification. Jha confirmed this on Wednesday, two days after the notification was issued, citing miscommunication as the cause.

The Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to Twitter to provide further clarity on the matter. Minister Pegu informed the public, “No teacher has been given Ambuwasi duty. Infact duty detailment is not yet done — @DCKamrupMetro. Further, no exams are scheduled now in the schools as per academic calendar. @SchoolEdnAssam.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier, a notification had been issued, requesting the provision of efficient teachers from HS School and High School to facilitate the smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela 2023. However, it has now been clarified that no teaching staff has been assigned these duties.

The confusion stemmed from an order issued by the Assam Government, which sought the assistance of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district school teachers for the successful organization of the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The District Inspector of Schools released a notification on June 12, urging efficient teachers and manpower to support the smooth operation of the event.

However, following the clarification by the Deputy Commissioner and the Education Minister, it has been established that no teaching staff will be involved in the Ambubachi Mela duties.

According to sources, the Ambubachi Mela’s Pravritti, the ritualistic beginning of the festival, is scheduled to take place at 2:30 a.m. on June 22. The main door of the Kamakhya Temple will remain closed for three days and three nights, allowing for spiritual observances. On June 26, worshippers will be permitted to enter the temple premises.

- Advertisement -

While the event holds significant religious and cultural importance, the responsibilities associated with organizing and managing the Ambubachi Mela will be handled by appropriate personnel, ensuring the smooth flow of the festival. The clarification from the Deputy Commissioner and Education Minister has provided assurance that the teaching staff will not be involved in these duties.

As the Ambubachi Mela approaches, authorities and organizers are working diligently to make necessary arrangements for the successful and safe conduct of the event. The clarification regarding the role of teaching staff brings clarity to the situation and ensures that educational activities remain undisturbed during this time.

The Kamakhya Temple holds immense significance for devotees, and the Ambubachi Mela is an occasion of great spiritual importance. With the assurance of effective management and dedicated personnel overseeing the event, devotees can participate in the festivities with peace of mind, knowing that all arrangements will be efficiently handled to maintain a smooth and enriching experience.