Mizoram: Myanmar woman held with heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 6: An Assam Rifles trooper apprehended a Myanmar woman carrying heroin valued at Rs 1.04 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, resulted in the recovery of 149 grams of heroin.

The woman, along with the seized heroin, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action. Earlier, Mizoram Police had seized approximately 10.4 Kgs of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crore in the international drug market, at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl.

The drugs were being smuggled to Delhi from Myanmar by a woman named Lalremthangi (38), who was caught after suspicious packages were detected in her suitcase during an X-ray baggage inspection.

 

