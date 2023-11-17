22 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 17, 2023
Not Surprised To See India Going Hard From Get Go In World Cup  Semifinals: Daryl Mitchell

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Nov 16: New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was not surprised by India’s aggressive brand of cricket in the World cup semifinals and credited the seamers for making the ball talk after his lionhearted effort had kept them alive in the daunting runchase. India captain Rohit Sharma set the tone with a brisk 29-ball 47 before Virat Kohli (117) scored his record 50th ODI century, Shreyas Iyer scored 105 from 70 balls and Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 80 to power India to a mammoth 397 for 4.

It was the highest total for any team in semifinals of World Cup contests. In reply, New Zealand folded for 327, led by Mtichell’s 134. “That is the way they have played throughout the World Cup,” Mitchell told reporters after New Zealand’s loss.

“(India are) pretty true to what they have been doing. No surprises there, we had plans to try and combat it but credit where credit is due, they played pretty well. “Disappointed to not get across the line. (At the) halfway mark I was hoping it would dew up a little bit and we might be able to chase it down with 10 overs left. But credit to India. To make almost 400 and bowl the way they did, credit to them.”

Mitchell said India pacers led by Mohammed Shami, who claimed 7 for 57 to take his wickets tally in the World Cup to a high of 23, had the ball talking in the game. “All their seamers had the ball talking tonight. And in the first 10 overs have it swinging around and doing some things. They are all world class bowlers and there is a reason they are what they are,” he said. Like many other players at this venue who suffered cramps during the day-night games here, Mitchell too had to deal with the issue. At one stage, New Zealand appeared to be giving India a real threat but quick wickets in the middle coinciding with his cramps derailed them completely.

“There were a few things more than cramps that ensured we could not get over the line. Anytime a team puts on a total batting first, you need a lot of things going your way to be able to chase those totals down,” said Mitchell.

With scores of 130 at Dharamsala and 134 in Mumbai against what has been the best bowling attack in this World Cup, Mitchell will return home with the distinction of dominating the home team’s bowlers. (PTI)

