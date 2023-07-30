Om Birla Recalls PA Sangma’s Contributions To Parliamentary Democracy

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 29: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the two-day 20th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone III in Shillong on Saturday.

During his address at the inaugural ceremony, Om Birla recalled the contribution of former Lok Sabha Speaker and chief minister of Meghalaya PA Sangma.

“The contribution of late PA Sangma in giving a new direction to parliamentary traditions and democracy will always be remembered,” he said.

Birla said that the CPA, Zone III, Northeast is a platform for the delegates to discuss the concerns of the region and arrive at solutions.

The sessions will discuss regional connectivity, natural disasters and strategies for management of the same in these two days.

“We have been witnessing climate change across the world and in order to tackle the problems arising out of due to climate change, discussions will be carried out at length to address the challenges, the man-made ones, the nature-made ones, strategies,” he said, adding that addressing the issues of natural disasters, ways of improving connectivity in the northeast, its economy and ways to strike a balance with nature while ensuring development is important.

The northeast states have touched upon the development ideals of other states and the sustainable development goals (SDG) and are now on the path of progress, he said adding “This conference will work towards planning the way forward.”

He lauded the phase of progress that the northeast is undergoing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Birla further added that the Indian lifestyle has always been close to nature and therefore, development has to be climate-friendly.

Speaking on the subject, ‘Regional connectivity to bring the North-East Region at par with mainland India’, Birla said that the Northeast has the economic potential to come at par with mainland India.

For this, development of infrastructure is a necessity. In this context, he referred to several projects like PM Gati Shakti, expansion of National Highway in the North East, increase in the number of operational airports under UDAN scheme and developments in the telecom sector, inland waterways, forest sanctuaries, industrial parks, etc.

Birla said that Zone-III of CPA India Region is the most active of all the four zones.

The 20 annual conventions held so far reflect its commitment to the values and ideals of parliamentary democracy, noted Birla.

Mentioning about the uniqueness of the Legislative Assemblies of the North East Region, Birla observed that meaningful and serious discussions take place in the Assemblies of the North East Region without interruptions. Consequently, a meaningful conclusion emerges from the dialogue which proves beneficial for the region and the country which is an inspiration for other Zones.

While addressing the media in Shillong about the prevailing situation in the northeast, Om Birla appealed for peace.

“Peace is the path to development. I appeal for peace in the Northeast,” he said.

The two-day conference will deliberate on two main topics – Natural Disasters and strategies for management with special reference to Northeast region and regional connectivity to bring NE at par with the rest of the country.