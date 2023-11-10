21 C
PCB Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq’s Resignation As Rift Grows

Karachi, Nov 9: The rift between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq intensified with the country’s sport’s governing body accepting the former skipper’s resignation amid a conflict of interest allegation. Even as the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team fights for the last remaining semifinal spot in the World Cup in India, the PCB issued a statement on Thursday stating that it had accepted the legendary player’s resignation. The statement added that a replacement will be announced shortly.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30 October in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations,” said the PCB statement.

Inzamam had on October 30 resigned as the chairman of the national selection committee after the PCB initiated an inquiry to probe if his association with a company that manages a number of national team players amounted to conflict of interest.

The PCB has formed a five-member panel to probe Inzamam’s role in the company — Yazoo International — where he shares the same agent who manages captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Though Inzamam resigned, he maintained that his association with agent-and-partner Talha Rehmani had never affected or compromised his decision-making as a selector. (PTI)

