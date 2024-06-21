33 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

PM Modi adorns Assam’s Gamosa at Yoga event in Srinagar

During the national-level Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, Sarma noted, "Today, at the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Hon’ble PM again donned the Gamusa as the world watched him lead."

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, once again adorned the customary Assamese Gamosa, highlighting this emblem of Assamese culture.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Modi as the esteemed “brand ambassador” of the Gamosa, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s role in promoting Assamese heritage globally. Sarma, in a statement on X, commended PM Modi’s consistent display of affection for the Gamosa, stating, “Donning a Gamusa wherever he goes! Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji’s love for our Assamese Gamusa is unparalleled; carrying it with finesse on important occasions.”

 

During the national-level Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, Sarma noted, “Today, at the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Hon’ble PM again donned the Gamusa as the world watched him lead.”

- Advertisement -

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed gratitude on behalf of Assam and devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance associated with the Gamosa.

PM Modi’s fondness for the Gamosa has previously attracted attention. In 2023, he participated in a Guinness World Record-breaking yoga session at the United Nations headquarters, where he prominently wore the Assamese Gamosa. Similarly, during his visit to the United States and the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi continued to showcase his appreciation for the cultural symbol.

PM Modi’s consistent support for Gamosa artisans and self-help organizations in Assam has underscored his commitment to promoting local craftsmanship and heritage.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Golaghat Forest Officer Arrested for Accepting Rs 30,000 Bribe

The Hills Times -