PM Modi adorns Assam’s Gamosa at Yoga event in Srinagar

GUWAHATI, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, once again adorned the customary Assamese Gamosa, highlighting this emblem of Assamese culture.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Modi as the esteemed “brand ambassador” of the Gamosa, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s role in promoting Assamese heritage globally. Sarma, in a statement on X, commended PM Modi’s consistent display of affection for the Gamosa, stating, “Donning a Gamusa wherever he goes! Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji’s love for our Assamese Gamusa is unparalleled; carrying it with finesse on important occasions.”

During the national-level Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir, Sarma noted, “Today, at the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Hon’ble PM again donned the Gamusa as the world watched him lead.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed gratitude on behalf of Assam and devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance associated with the Gamosa.

PM Modi’s fondness for the Gamosa has previously attracted attention. In 2023, he participated in a Guinness World Record-breaking yoga session at the United Nations headquarters, where he prominently wore the Assamese Gamosa. Similarly, during his visit to the United States and the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi continued to showcase his appreciation for the cultural symbol.

PM Modi’s consistent support for Gamosa artisans and self-help organizations in Assam has underscored his commitment to promoting local craftsmanship and heritage.