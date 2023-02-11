POCO Launches New X Series In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 10: POCO, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, announced the launch of its next X-series. POCO X5 Pro 5G is packed with many industry-firsts and powerful features like Snapdragon 778G processor, 6.67″ Xfinity AMOLED display, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® support and 108MP Triple camera setup. Launched in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, POCO X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. It will be available via Flipkart starting from February 6.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India, said, “POCO X-series smartphones have always outperformed in the market and managed to take the spotlight in the otherwise cluttered segment. We believe POCO X-series reflects upon our brand identity of challenging the status quo and takes it a notch higher. Bringing a smartphone with Snapdragon 860 processor in 2021-under 20K was challenging but POCO aced the game with POCO X3 Pro. Following the suite was POCO X4 Pro 5G, bringing massive upgrades and recording sales worth 150K units during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.”

“Taking that legacy forward, POCO X5 Pro 5G meets the highest standards for top-quality entertainment and performance while embodying the flagship-feel. With POCO X5 Pro 5G, we have addressed our users’ and fans’ requirements. WE are excited to unleash a disruptor in town with the all-new POCO X5 Pro 5G.”

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes with a very powerful chipset in the segment, the Snapdragon 778G which runs on Android 12. It is the first smartphone in India to come with MIUI 14. Available in, astral black, horizon blue and POCO yellow, POCO X5 Pro 5G weighs 181 grams and is 7.9mm thick making it the lightest and thinnest X-series ever. Featuring a 6.67” Xfinity display with extremely slim bezels, it levels up the user experience with the support of Dolby Vision® – an exceptional first in the X-series line-up.

POCO X5 Pro 5G is the first POCO smartphone in India featuring a 108MP primary camera sensor. It has an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and 2MP macro sensor. It captures a much wider field of view with the finest of details, thanks to its 8MP ultra-wide camera and nuanced detail with the 2MP macro sensor. Completing the camera setup is the 16MP snapper producing exceptional results by ensuring natural-looking selfies.

POCO X5 Pro 5G’s 5000mAh massive battery powering through arduous tasks with much ease, lasts for a day easily. Providing enough juice is the 67W fast charging that charges the smartphone completely in just 45 minutes.