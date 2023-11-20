21 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 20, 2023
Rahul Dravid's contract as Indian team's head coach officially ends

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Mumbai, Nov 20: Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has officially ended following India’s loss in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

There has been no discussion within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the next course of action.

Dravid, who was appointed as head coach in November 2021, has not yet considered his future with the team. In a post-match media conference, he stated that he was entirely focused on the campaign and has not given any thought to what happens next.

