Senior ULFA-I leader ‘Major Golap Axom’ dies in Myanmar Camp

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Bubul Handique, a prominent figure within the ULFA-I, known by the alias ‘Major Golap Axom,’ passed away on Thursday (November 23) at 2:58 pm in an undisclosed location in Myanmar. The confirmation came from Paresh Baruah, the ‘commander-in-chief’ of ULFA-I, who stated that Handique had been grappling with cardiovascular-related ailments.

Originally from Bhalukoni village in Charaideo district, Assam, Handique joined the banned militant outfit in 1998. His journey with ULFA-I spanned several years, and he was eventually declared an ‘Immortal Martyr’ by the organization. The circumstances surrounding his demise underscore the challenges faced by individuals involved in such militant activities.”

