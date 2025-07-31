34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 31, 2025
type here...

Sikkim MP Urges Centre to Ensure Assembly Seat Reservation for Limboo and Tamang Communities

Uncategorized
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 31: Raising a long-overdue and constitutionally significant concern, Sikkim Member of Parliament Dr. Indra Hang Subba addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, calling on the central government to take immediate action to reserve seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Subba reminded the House that although the Limboo and Tamang communities were officially recognized as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in 2003, they continue to be excluded from political representation in the state legislature. Despite over two decades of constitutional recognition, no seats have been reserved for them, effectively denying them participation in the legislative process.

Related Posts:

Invoking Article 371F and Article 332 of the Constitution, Dr. Subba emphasized that reserving seats for Scheduled Tribes in state assemblies is not just a policy option, but a constitutional responsibility. While the communities have been included in the ST list, necessary amendments to the Representation of the People Act have not been made to formalize their inclusion in the legislative framework of Sikkim.

He also noted the time-sensitive nature of the issue, stressing that the next delimitation exercise is not expected until after 2026. Dr. Subba urged the government to act well in advance by amending the Representation of the People Act to ensure that Limboo and Tamang communities receive their rightful share of political representation during the next round of seat reallocation.

“This is not merely a legal formality—it is a matter of justice, representation, and constitutional integrity,” Dr. Subba said. “The aspirations of the Limboo and Tamang people have remained unheard for far too long.”

- Advertisement -

He concluded by urging the Centre to honour its constitutional commitments and fulfill the long-pending demand for seat reservation, ensuring that the Limboo and Tamang communities are no longer sidelined in the democratic process of Sikkim.

View all stories
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Security Forces Neutralize IED Near Tamil Sangam Area in Manipur’s Moreh

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets