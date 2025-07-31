Sikkim MP Urges Centre to Ensure Assembly Seat Reservation for Limboo and Tamang Communities

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 31: Raising a long-overdue and constitutionally significant concern, Sikkim Member of Parliament Dr. Indra Hang Subba addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, calling on the central government to take immediate action to reserve seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Dr. Subba reminded the House that although the Limboo and Tamang communities were officially recognized as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in 2003, they continue to be excluded from political representation in the state legislature. Despite over two decades of constitutional recognition, no seats have been reserved for them, effectively denying them participation in the legislative process.

Invoking Article 371F and Article 332 of the Constitution, Dr. Subba emphasized that reserving seats for Scheduled Tribes in state assemblies is not just a policy option, but a constitutional responsibility. While the communities have been included in the ST list, necessary amendments to the Representation of the People Act have not been made to formalize their inclusion in the legislative framework of Sikkim.

He also noted the time-sensitive nature of the issue, stressing that the next delimitation exercise is not expected until after 2026. Dr. Subba urged the government to act well in advance by amending the Representation of the People Act to ensure that Limboo and Tamang communities receive their rightful share of political representation during the next round of seat reallocation.

“This is not merely a legal formality—it is a matter of justice, representation, and constitutional integrity,” Dr. Subba said. “The aspirations of the Limboo and Tamang people have remained unheard for far too long.”

He concluded by urging the Centre to honour its constitutional commitments and fulfill the long-pending demand for seat reservation, ensuring that the Limboo and Tamang communities are no longer sidelined in the democratic process of Sikkim.