Sivasagar DC leads rice seedling planting in crop cafeteria program

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 11: Sivasagar deputy commissioner, Aditya Vikram Yadav, took a proactive step towards enhancing agricultural practices by participating in the planting of seedlings of 10 improved varieties of sali rice plants. This initiative occurred under the Crop Cafeteria scheme in Na-khona Khanikar gaon. The program was carried out as part of the APART and ATMA schemes, aiming to improve agricultural practices and yield. Alongside Aditya Vikram Yadav, Ashief Bora (DAO), Amrit Saikia (assistant director), Runima Mili (SDAO), Rumi Bora, Devashree Dikhya, and Puja Kashyap, as well as Panchayat members, also engaged in planting these rice seedlings.