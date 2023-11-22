Study states Indians third-largest illegal immigrants group in US

HT Digital,

US, Nov 22: A recent study by the Pew Research Center reveals that Indians form the third-largest illegal immigrant population in the United States.

The Washington-based think tank’s research indicates that there are over 725,000 Indians living illegally in the country. During 2017-2021, the US saw the most significant influx of illegal migrants from Mexico, followed by El Salvador (800,000), and India.

Since 2017, India has seen a rise in the number of illegal migrants. According to the study, the total unauthorised immigrant population in the US stood at 10.5 million in 2021, remaining below the peak of 12.2 million in 2007.

The researchers observed increases in unauthorised immigrants from almost every other region of the world, including Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Other countries contributing illegal migrants to the US include Venezuela, Brazil, Canada, former Soviet Union countries, China, and the Dominican Republic, among others.

