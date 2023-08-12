Technical training on sali paddy cultivation organised in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 11: A comprehensive ‘Technical Training on Scientific Cultivation of Sali Paddy’ was successfully organised at Kuruna Tisso Village within the Bakalia ADO Circle in Karbi Anglong. The training covered a wide range of topics, starting from raising the nursery to the harvesting process of sali paddy. Participants were educated on the application of fertilisers, identifying symptoms of mineral deficiency in sali paddy, and taking necessary countermeasures. The training also delved into the identification and control of pests and diseases affecting sali paddy, highlighting their symptoms and management techniques.

The training initiative was carried out as part of the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) Annual Work Plan (APART-AWP) for the year 2023-24. Furthermore, during the event, vegetable seeds were distributed to 43 beneficiaries under the Bakalia ADO Circle at Kuruna Tisso Village.

Notable attendees included Rupmalin Kropi, technical executive of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojona (PMKSY) for Karbi Anglong & Dima Hasao, who served as a resource person, as well as Rukheswar Timung, agriculture development officer of Bakalia ADO Circle.