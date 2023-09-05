Tezpur unit ABSU’s new committee takes charge

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 4: The newly formed committee of the Tezpur Unit of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) officially took charge in a ceremony held at the old Baan stage in Tezpur. ABSU president Dipen Boro, adviser Khwngkhra Swrgiary, secretary Birdao Boro, public relations secretary Rajesh Basumatary, education secretary Sumawsar Basumatary, Sonitpur district president Jeet Swrgiary, secretary Enosh Mochahary, and Rupjyoti Boro, among others, were present at the event.

The new committee members were administered the oath of office by district president Jeet Swrgiary. Dipen Boro addressed the new committee and encouraged them to work diligently, emphasising the organisation’s ideology and the development of Boro culture, language, heritage, and Boro medium education. Adviser Khwngkhra Swrgiary also stressed the importance of discipline within the organisation during his speech.

The event saw the presence of Lakhiram Narzary, a professor in the Bodo department at Tezpur College, Madan Basumatary, former president of the Dhekiajuli Unit of Boro Sahitya Sabha, and numerous Boro students from different schools and colleges in and around Tezpur.

The new committee of the Tezpur Unit of ABSU, consisting of 27 members, was formed on August 13, with Ron Narzary as president and Mandip Goyari as the general secretary.