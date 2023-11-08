There won’t be hung assembly, MNF will sweep polls: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Nov 7: Exuding confidence that there will not be

hung assembly in Mizoram as the ruling MNF will sweep the

polls, chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party

does not have an alliance with the BJP in the state and its

support to NDA at the Centre is “issue-based”.

Asserting that the MNF’s efforts to integrate Zo tribes will

reap electoral benefits for the party, he said people fleeing

from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur feel safe in

Mizoram which is ruled by his party.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is underway

amid tight security arrangements, and it will continue till 4

pm.

Speaking to reporters before casting his vote in Aizawl,

Zoramthanga said that his Mizo National Front (MNF) will win

the polls due to several factors including the implementation

of various development projects despite financial constraints

and failure of the rival parties to put up good candidates.

In a bid to distance his party from the saffron party, he said,

“We are partners with the NDA at the Centre and our

support is primarily issue-based. In the state, we do not have

any links or alliance with the BJP.”

The MNF president asserted that his party is focusing on

Mizo sub-nationalism and making massive efforts to

integrate all Zo ethnic tribes.

“People who have fled from Myanmar, Bangladesh and

Manipur feel secure under the MNF government,” he said.

Zoramthanga said that the MNF, if it retains power, will take

steps to rehabilitate refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh

and internally displaced people from Manipur by

constructing prefabricated homes if the need arises.

However, the government’s utmost aspiration is that peace

and normalcy return to these places, he said.

“Our greatest desire is that peace returns to Myanmar,

Manipur and Bangladesh and the Centre continues its efforts

towards this end so that people return to their native

places,” the 79-year-old rebel-turned-politician said.

Mizoram currently shelters 32,492 refugees from Myanmar

and Bangladesh and 11,991 internally displaced people from

Manipur, according to the state home department.

The Myanmar nationals took shelter in the northeastern

state after the military junta seized power in the

neighbouring country in February 2021.

The Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill

Tracts fled to Mizoram due to alleged military offensive,

- Advertisement -

while people from Manipur have been taking shelter in the

state since early May this year due to ethnic violence.

The MNF, which had bagged 26 seats in the previous

assembly polls in 2018, fielded 40 candidates this time.

Main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the

Congress have also fielded nominees in 40 seats each.

The BJP, which contested 39 seats in 2018, is contesting 23

constituencies this time, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

has fielded four candidates. There are also 27 independent

candidates.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible

to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 174

candidates, of whom 18 are women.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (PTI)