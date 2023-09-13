28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
type here...

Thieves foiled in attempt to steal construction materials from; one apprehended

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 12: An attempted theft occurred at Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, located near Rajabari in Sivasagar district, during the early hours of Tuesday. According to reliable sources, a group of thieves targeted construction materials at the hospital, including halogen lights, cables, and a drill set. Their brazen attempt to abscond with these items, using a Tata Magic Car, was thwarted by the vigilant security guard on duty.

- Advertisement -

In a dramatic turn of events, among the four thieves involved, three managed to evade capture and fled the scene, leaving the driver and the Tata Magic car (AS 04 AC 3166) behind. The stolen construction materials were recovered from the vehicle. The authorities at Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital promptly reported the incident to the Demow Police, who arrived on the scene and apprehended the driver along with the Tata Magic car.

The Demow Police subsequently transported the suspect and the vehicle to the Demow Police Station for further investigation.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University and Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari celebrate Universal Brotherhood Day

The Hills Times - 0