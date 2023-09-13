Thieves foiled in attempt to steal construction materials from; one apprehended

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 12: An attempted theft occurred at Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, located near Rajabari in Sivasagar district, during the early hours of Tuesday. According to reliable sources, a group of thieves targeted construction materials at the hospital, including halogen lights, cables, and a drill set. Their brazen attempt to abscond with these items, using a Tata Magic Car, was thwarted by the vigilant security guard on duty.

In a dramatic turn of events, among the four thieves involved, three managed to evade capture and fled the scene, leaving the driver and the Tata Magic car (AS 04 AC 3166) behind. The stolen construction materials were recovered from the vehicle. The authorities at Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital promptly reported the incident to the Demow Police, who arrived on the scene and apprehended the driver along with the Tata Magic car.

The Demow Police subsequently transported the suspect and the vehicle to the Demow Police Station for further investigation.