Three-month badminton coaching camp commences in Nagaon

NAGAON, Aug 11: Emphasising the essential integration of both indoor and outdoor games into school education, Anil Kumar Das, secretary (Badminton) of the Nagaon Sports Association, inaugurated a three-month-long badminton coaching camp at Seamark School in Nagaon Borghat Chariali. Das highlighted the pressing need for educational institutions in the state to allocate more attention to sports, stressing the significance of physical and mental development for school students. He urged school authorities to play an active role in popularising sports among the younger generation.

Jadav Saikia, president of the Nagaon Press Club, and badminton coach Pranjal Bora were present as special guests during the inaugural function. The coaching camp, which will run until October this year, is hosting over 48 students from the school. The camp is designed to culminate in a sub-junior and cadet level tournament among the participating students. Jadav Saikia expressed optimism that such coaching initiatives could unearth talented players from rural areas who could potentially compete in state and national-level tournaments in the future.