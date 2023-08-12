31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 12, 2023
type here...

Three-month badminton coaching camp commences in Nagaon

AssamUncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 11: Emphasising the essential integration of both indoor and outdoor games into school education, Anil Kumar Das, secretary (Badminton) of the Nagaon Sports Association, inaugurated a three-month-long badminton coaching camp at Seamark School in Nagaon Borghat Chariali. Das highlighted the pressing need for educational institutions in the state to allocate more attention to sports, stressing the significance of physical and mental development for school students. He urged school authorities to play an active role in popularising sports among the younger generation.

- Advertisement -

Jadav Saikia, president of the Nagaon Press Club, and badminton coach Pranjal Bora were present as special guests during the inaugural function. The coaching camp, which will run until October this year, is hosting over 48 students from the school. The camp is designed to culminate in a sub-junior and cadet level tournament among the participating students. Jadav Saikia expressed optimism that such coaching initiatives could unearth talented players from rural areas who could potentially compete in state and national-level tournaments in the future.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Technical training on sali paddy cultivation organised in Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times - 0