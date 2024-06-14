30 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 14, 2024
type here...

Three sitting ministers denied cabinet berths in third Khandu govt

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 13: Three sitting ministers in the previous government in Arunachal Pradesh failed to secure cabinet berths in the new council of ministers led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu along with his deputy Chowna Mein and 10 others were sworn in on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Khandu, the MLA of Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Those denied cabinet berths this time were Honchun Ngandam, Alo Libang and Nakap Nalo, who held Rural Works, Health and Family Welfare and Tourism portfolios respectively, in the previous government.

While education minister Taba Tedir lost the electoral battle to NCP’s greenhorn Toko Tatung in Yachuli constituency, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Minister Tage Taki were denied party tickets in the April 19 assembly polls.

Among the sitting ministers, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, PHE Minister Wangki Lowang and Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung were inducted into the new council of ministers.

- Advertisement -

Political analysts opined that the ministers in the previous government were denied cabinet berths because of their poor performance.

The new council of ministers has eight fresh faces and has a woman minister after a gap of over 10 years. (PTI)

Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India