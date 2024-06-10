HT Digital

June 10, Monday: A tragic accident in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district has resulted in the untimely deaths of two students from Assam, casting a shadow of sorrow over their families and communities.

- Advertisement -

The unfortunate incident occurred when the motorcycle the students were riding veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, leading to fatal injuries. The deceased students have been identified as Akash Goala and Dipjyoti Gogoi, both students of Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College of Teok.

The loss of young lives in such circumstances is a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety measures and cautious driving practices. Authorities are likely to conduct investigations to determine the cause of the accident.