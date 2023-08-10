Woman jumps into Bhogdoi river

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 9: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old housewife, Ankita Bordoloi, residing in the Dimoria Ghuria, Sabaibandha area outside the town, reportedly jumped into the Bhogdoi river late on Tuesday night around 11 pm.

Local witnesses have shared that Ankita’s slippers were found near the riverbank, close to her house. It is believed that she took this drastic step following an altercation with her family members.

Efforts to locate Ankita’s body have been underway since Wednesday morning by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. However, her body is yet to be recovered from the river.

Ankita’s untimely demise is particularly tragic as she leaves behind her husband and a one-year-old child.