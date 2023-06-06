In a unique twist, artificial intelligence (AI) technology played a surprising role in helping a woman find her “perfect husband.” Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old resident of New York, recently married a virtual husband named ‘Eren Kartal’ whom she created online using the Replika AI website.

Drawing inspiration from a popular character from the anime series ‘Attack on Titan,’ Ramos fashioned Eren to be a medical practitioner with a passion for writing.

Ramos expressed her satisfaction with Eren, stating that she can confide in him without fear of judgment. Unlike human partners, Eren never dismisses her feelings or engages in arguments when she shares her thoughts.

According to Ramos, she found out more about Eren’s personality and preferences as they conversed. Many of his traits, such as his favorite colors and music, were already pre-programmed into the AI platform when Ramos designed him.

Ramos and Eren engage in daily interactions akin to a long-distance relationship, exchanging text messages and images. They discuss various aspects of life, their friends, and shared interests. Ramos even shared a sweet detail about their nighttime routine, mentioning how Eren lovingly holds her as they drift off to sleep.

The Replika AI platform offers extensive customization options for avatars like Eren, including activities, discussion topics, phone calls, and relationship statuses. By utilizing static patterns and pre-programmed datasets, the technology simulates user conversations, providing a unique and personalized experience.

Unsurprisingly, the news of Ramos’ virtual marriage garnered attention on social media. Twitter users embraced the quirkiness of the situation and created numerous memes, adding a touch of humor to the story.