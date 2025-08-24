Andhra CM Richest, Arunachal’s Pema Khandu Second on Wealth List

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, AUGUST 24: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been the second richest chief minister in India with assets worth Rs 332.56 crore, as per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is on top with an asset value of Rs 913 crore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ranks third with assets of Rs 51.93 crore, then comes Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with Rs 46.95 crore and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma at ninth place with Rs 17.27 crore.

Among other chief ministers, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma has assets worth Rs 14.06 crore, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has Rs 13.90 crore.

The report further added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the poorest of her peers with declared assets of mere Rs 15.38 lakh. The ADR, in collaboration with the National Election Watch, charted the figures from self-sworn affidavits submitted by all 30 present chief ministers prior to their previous elections.