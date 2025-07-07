Arunachal Governor commemorates 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday participated in the inaugural function marking the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall in Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

The event, organised by the Department of Art and Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, launched a two-year nationwide commemoration of the late leader’s life and legacy.

In an official statement, the Governor paid tribute to Dr Mookerjee, describing his life as a “shining example of unwavering commitment to India’s integrity, cultural pride, and democratic values.”

He urged the people, especially the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, to draw inspiration from Mookerjee’s courage, conviction, and lifelong dedication to the nation.

“Youth are the torchbearers of Dr Mookerjee’s vision,” the Governor said, calling on them to take pride in their heritage while striving for excellence in science, technology, sports, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He expressed hope that the commemoration would spark a renewed sense of purpose among citizens to contribute meaningfully towards building a strong, united, and self-reliant India.

The Governor also highlighted Dr Mookerjee’s opposition to Article 370, recalling his powerful call for “One Country, One Head, One Flag, One Constitution.”

He noted that this vision was fulfilled with the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leading to the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

Referring to Dr Mookerjee’s contributions as an educationist, parliamentarian, and industrial development leader, the Governor recalled his tenure as the country’s Minister for Industries and Supply, during which he played a key role in establishing the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Corporation, and Hindustan Aircraft Factory.

He also cited Mookerjee’s firm opposition to the partition of Bengal and his advocacy for minority rights and regional languages in the Constituent Assembly.

Underscoring the need for good governance, the Governor stressed the empowerment of local institutions such as village councils and cultural groups through honesty and transparency.

He appealed for a collective and determined push towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The event also featured addresses by Law, Justice, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and Secretary of Art and Culture Mamta Riba.

Professors Nabam Nakha Hina and Ashan Riddi from Rajiv Gandhi University delivered memorial lectures highlighting Dr Mookerjee’s role in nation-building and his belief in “One Nation, One Constitution.”

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, local MLA Techi Kaso, and students from various educational institutions were among those in attendance.

The programme concluded with cultural performances by artists from the Directorate of Art and Culture, celebrating themes of national unity and cultural pride.