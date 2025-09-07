Be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight: Guv tells students

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 6: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd), on Saturday urged students to be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight while aligning their personal aspirations with the broader national goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Addressing the students, faculty, alumni, and other members of the college community during the inaugural session of the 47th Foundation Day celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, the Governor emphasized holistic development and the transformative role of education in nation-building, according to an official statement issued by the Governor’s office.

The Governor congratulated the college fraternity on the occasion, calling the celebration a tribute to the vision of nurturing youth, imparting knowledge, and shaping responsible citizens dedicated to societal progress.

He commended the institution for producing leaders, professionals, thinkers, and change-makers who have contributed significantly to community development.

Paying homage to the late education minister, Dera Natung, whose legacy the college proudly carries, the Governor urged all to draw inspiration from his vision and dedicate themselves to the noble cause of education.

“Let us commit collectively to shaping a brighter, more enlightened future for Arunachal Pradesh by guiding young minds with compassion, discipline, and knowledge,” he said, highlighting the importance of perseverance and collective responsibility.

Describing educational institutions as engines of growth and transformation, the Governor expressed confidence that DNGC would continue to adapt to changing times, explore new opportunities, and remain a beacon of learning for future generations.

He emphasised that education must not only impart academic knowledge but also nurture skills, creativity, and innovation to meet the challenges of a fast-changing world.

Addressing the student community directly, the Governor encouraged them to think creatively, innovate boldly, and embrace skill-based learning, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving approaches.

Stressing the importance of mental and physical well-being, he reminded them to stay disciplined, motivated, and aware of their roles as torchbearers of the nation’s future.

Sharing his National Defence Academy (NDA) prayer, he urged students, “Be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

The Governor also addressed the faculty members, urging them to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and empathy.

He said that teachers are the true architects of students’ futures and must continuously upgrade their knowledge to stay abreast of developments in education, research, and technology.

He further appealed to alumni to maintain a strong connection with their alma mater and contribute actively to its growth and development.

“Your experience and support can help in guiding current students and strengthening the college’s academic and infrastructural capacities,” the Governor remarked.

Looking ahead to Viksit Bharat@2047, the Governor highlighted the need for young people to align their individual aspirations with the collective national vision.

“When individuals progress, society strengthens; when society prospers, the State advances; and when the State prospers, the Nation rises,” he stated, calling upon students and faculty alike to pursue knowledge and service with determination and purpose.

Encouraging civic participation, the Governor urged students to share their ideas and suggestions on the MyGov portal, describing it as a unique platform to engage directly with the Prime Minister of India and contribute to nation-building initiatives.

Earlier in the day, the Governor arrived at the college campus where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by enthusiastic NCC cadets.

In a mark of respect and remembrance, he paid floral tributes to late Dera Natung, the visionary Education Minister after whom the college was named.

In his welcome address, Dr MQ Khan, principal of DNGC, presented an overview of the college’s journey since its establishment in 1979.

He highlighted the institution’s achievements in academics and co-curricular activities while candidly acknowledging existing challenges.

Dr Khan also outlined the college’s roadmap for the future, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing talent and contributing meaningfully to the educational advancement of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, the Governor felicitated achievers from the college, including Rajiv Gandhi University toppers, students who excelled in zonal, national, and international competitions, and outstanding alumni.

He also released a scholarly work titled “Arunachal Pradesh Ke Galo Loksahitya Mein Stree Jievan Ke Vividh Aayaam: Ek Adhyayah”, authored by Dr Tumbom Riba ‘Lily’ Jomoh.

Established in 1979, Dera Natung Government College, originally known as Government Degree College and Government College, Itanagar, was renamed in 2001 in memory of the late Dera Natung, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.

As per official data, the current academic session records 51.33% enrolment of girls and 48.67% enrolment of boys, while the proportion of APST students stands at 91%.

The Governor’s message left a resounding call for dedication, innovation, and service, urging all stakeholders in education to work in unison towards building a resilient and enlightened generation that will contribute to the State’s and Nation’s prosperity.