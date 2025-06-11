Kiren Rijiju Slams Compensation Malpractices Delaying Arunachal’s Frontier Highway Project

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, JUNE 11: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed grave concern over what he termed as concerted attempts to hold up the highly awaited Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh. He sharply criticized malpractices in compensation, terming it a “cancerous disease” that would jeopardize the state’s most revolutionary infrastructure project.

Addressing at a public event, Rijiju showed mixed feelings towards the project, claiming to be both “saddened and equally happy.” Though the project is the fulfillment of a dream that has been pending for long to enhance connectivity in the far-flung border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, he regretted that a few vested interests are taking advantage of compensation problems to delay it.

“Frontier Highway is the nation’s largest road project, with an overall expenditure of ₹42,000 crore. It’s our vision project to link isolated border regions which have been overlooked for decades,” stated Rijiju, who is also the Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios holder.

The minister stressed the development and strategic value of the highway, which is likely to boost the national security as well as economic development in the northeastern border. He called upon all concerned to be responsible and allow the project to progress without being stalled by corruption or high demands, reaffirming the central government’s promise to upgrade infrastructure in the region.