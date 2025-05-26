27 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 26, 2025
type here...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launches first phase of land compensation for frontier highway project in Seppa

Handed over compensation cheques to ten families whose land falls within the Right of Way (ROW) of the Frontier Highway alignment

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 25: A significant milestone was achieved in the ambitious Frontier Highway Project from Lada to Sarli as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, officially launched the first phase of land compensation disbursement to Project Affected Families (PAFs) in East Kameng district on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The compensation distribution programme was held at Seppa, in the presence of Home, PHED, ISBA, and DOIA Minister Mama Natung, Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, senior government officials, community leaders, and local citizens.

Related Posts:

Union Minister Rijiju handed over compensation cheques to ten families whose land falls within the Right of Way (ROW) of the Frontier Highway alignment. This event marks the formal initiation of the compensation process, with village-wise disbursement scheduled to commence from May 26, 2025.

Speaking at the public gathering, Minister Rijiju highlighted the strategic and developmental importance of the Frontier Highway, stating that with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore, it is one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken in the country.

“This project will bring transformative development to the remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. It is not only vital for national security and connectivity, but will also spur economic opportunities for the people living along the border,” Rijiju emphasized.

- Advertisement -

He also urged the people of East Kameng and surrounding areas to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the project.

Rijiju expressed hope that the land compensation would enhance the economic condition of affected families, enabling them to invest in alternative livelihoods or small businesses. “This is my dream project,” he said, “and it will transform the rural and border landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also stressed the need for transparency and efficiency in the land acquisition process and called on local stakeholders and officials to ensure quality work and community support throughout the implementation phase.

The Frontier Highway, once completed, is expected to be a strategic lifeline for Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening infrastructure, connectivity, and development in the frontier state while reinforcing India’s border security.

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty