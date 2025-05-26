Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launches first phase of land compensation for frontier highway project in Seppa

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 25: A significant milestone was achieved in the ambitious Frontier Highway Project from Lada to Sarli as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, officially launched the first phase of land compensation disbursement to Project Affected Families (PAFs) in East Kameng district on Saturday.

The compensation distribution programme was held at Seppa, in the presence of Home, PHED, ISBA, and DOIA Minister Mama Natung, Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, senior government officials, community leaders, and local citizens.

Union Minister Rijiju handed over compensation cheques to ten families whose land falls within the Right of Way (ROW) of the Frontier Highway alignment. This event marks the formal initiation of the compensation process, with village-wise disbursement scheduled to commence from May 26, 2025.

Speaking at the public gathering, Minister Rijiju highlighted the strategic and developmental importance of the Frontier Highway, stating that with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore, it is one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken in the country.

“This project will bring transformative development to the remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. It is not only vital for national security and connectivity, but will also spur economic opportunities for the people living along the border,” Rijiju emphasized.

He also urged the people of East Kameng and surrounding areas to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the project.

Rijiju expressed hope that the land compensation would enhance the economic condition of affected families, enabling them to invest in alternative livelihoods or small businesses. “This is my dream project,” he said, “and it will transform the rural and border landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also stressed the need for transparency and efficiency in the land acquisition process and called on local stakeholders and officials to ensure quality work and community support throughout the implementation phase.

The Frontier Highway, once completed, is expected to be a strategic lifeline for Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening infrastructure, connectivity, and development in the frontier state while reinforcing India’s border security.