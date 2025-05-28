31.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
NNMMTWS mourns demise of head Gaon Bura of Poma Village

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau


NAMSAI, May 27: The Ningee, Natung Myokang Moya and Tacha Welfare Society (NNMMTWS) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Lt. Tacha Markha, one of its senior-most members and the Head Gaon Bura of Poma Village under Sangdupota Circle in Papum Pare District.

Lt. Tacha Markha breathed his last on May 26, 2025, at his residence in Poma Village after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Born on February 16, 1945, to Lt. Tacha Roma, he was a widely respected figure known for his lifelong service to the community.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tacha Memin, along with two other wives, six sons, three daughters, and several grandchildren.

Lt. Markha served as a Gram Panchayat Member for two terms between 1978-1980 and 1980-1982. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Head Gaon Bura of Poma Village, a position he held with dignity and dedication.

Chairman of NNMMTWS, Shri Tada Natung, described the death of Lt. Tacha Markha as “an irreparable loss” and said that the void left behind will be difficult to fill. “He was a torchbearer and a mentor to many in the society. His guidance and contributions for the upliftment of the community will be fondly remembered and deeply missed,” said Natung.

The NNMMTWS extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and solace during this difficult time.

The last rites of Lt. Tacha Markha will be performed on May 28 at his residence in Poma Village, under Sangdupota Circle, in accordance with customary laws.

