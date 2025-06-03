Doimukh ZPM and youth leader Techi Rakap passes away

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: In a moment of profound grief, Techi Rakap, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) of II Doimukh and prominent youth leader, passed away at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, around midnight on May 31 after prolonged illness. He had been under medical treatment for the past several months.

A committed public servant and grassroots leader, Late Techi Rakap was deeply admired for his tireless service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on numerous public occasions where his leadership and dedication stood out. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022, along with other JD(U) leaders, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, speaking to media, said, “Late Rakap’s funeral rites and last journey will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday. Relatives, family members, and well-wishers from across the state are arriving to join the final ceremony.”

He described Rakap as a grassroots icon, especially popular among the youth. “He dedicated his life to public service, and his absence is an irreparable loss for Doimukh,” Kaso added.

Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia remembered Rakap as a leader with a deep commitment to rural development and social welfare. “He had earned widespread respect in the region through consistent work and community engagement. Today, grassroots leaders and colleagues have gathered to pay their respects.”

Among those who visited his Sopo residence to offer condolences were IGP Chukhu Appa, Itanagar Capital Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, along with numerous community leaders, student and youth leaders, social workers, and members of the public.

Son of Techi Tath, Rakap was born in Rakap village under Sangdupota Circle. He completed his early education at Government Middle School, Jote, and later attended Government Higher Secondary School, Balijan.

A devoted family man, he is survived by his wife Smt. Chukhu Mariam Techi, sons Techi Kunung and Techi Kakkin, and daughter Miss Techi Anung (Ompu). He cherished his family and often credited them as the foundation of his strength.

In 2000, following his marriage, he relocated to Sopo village, where he immersed himself in local governance and social development. His political journey began in 2010 as a Gram Panchayat Member, followed by his election as Anchal Samiti Member in 2013. In November 2019, the people of II Doimukh elected him as Zilla Parishad Member, a role he served with sincerity and dedication until his demise.

Known for his peace-loving nature, humility, and commitment to progress, Techi Rakap was a firm believer in unity and hard work. His life was a shining example of selfless public service, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives were touched by his noble spirit.