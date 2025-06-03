33.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
type here...

Doimukh ZPM and youth leader Techi Rakap passes away

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: In a moment of profound grief, Techi Rakap, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) of II Doimukh and prominent youth leader, passed away at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, around midnight on May 31 after prolonged illness. He had been under medical treatment for the past several months.

- Advertisement -

A committed public servant and grassroots leader, Late Techi Rakap was deeply admired for his tireless service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on numerous public occasions where his leadership and dedication stood out. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022, along with other JD(U) leaders, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

Related Posts:

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, speaking to media, said, “Late Rakap’s funeral rites and last journey will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday. Relatives, family members, and well-wishers from across the state are arriving to join the final ceremony.”

He described Rakap as a grassroots icon, especially popular among the youth. “He dedicated his life to public service, and his absence is an irreparable loss for Doimukh,” Kaso added.

Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia remembered Rakap as a leader with a deep commitment to rural development and social welfare. “He had earned widespread respect in the region through consistent work and community engagement. Today, grassroots leaders and colleagues have gathered to pay their respects.”

- Advertisement -

Among those who visited his Sopo residence to offer condolences were IGP Chukhu Appa, Itanagar Capital Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, along with numerous community leaders, student and youth leaders, social workers, and members of the public.
Son of Techi Tath, Rakap was born in Rakap village under Sangdupota Circle. He completed his early education at Government Middle School, Jote, and later attended Government Higher Secondary School, Balijan.

A devoted family man, he is survived by his wife Smt. Chukhu Mariam Techi, sons Techi Kunung and Techi Kakkin, and daughter Miss Techi Anung (Ompu). He cherished his family and often credited them as the foundation of his strength.

In 2000, following his marriage, he relocated to Sopo village, where he immersed himself in local governance and social development. His political journey began in 2010 as a Gram Panchayat Member, followed by his election as Anchal Samiti Member in 2013. In November 2019, the people of II Doimukh elected him as Zilla Parishad Member, a role he served with sincerity and dedication until his demise.

Known for his peace-loving nature, humility, and commitment to progress, Techi Rakap was a firm believer in unity and hard work. His life was a shining example of selfless public service, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

- Advertisement -

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives were touched by his noble spirit.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Late-Night Tree Felling in Guwahati Sparks Outrage and Environmental Concerns

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair