3 smugglers with animals parts arrested

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 29: In a joint operation conducted by Eastern Wildlife Division and Nagaon Territorial Division as well as Nagaon police, a cache of tiger claws, canines, bones and elephant tusk were seised at Nagaon Kathiatoli areas on Wednesday afternoon here.

During the operation, three smugglers involved in transporting the animal skeletons were arrested.

According to sources, the arrested smugglers have been identified as Amar Hunsey, hailing from Karbi Anglong, Mahendra Borgang, hailing from Nagaon and Pravin Sangma, hailing from Karbi Anglong.