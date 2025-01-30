14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 30, 2025
type here...

3 smugglers with animals parts arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent 

NAGAON, Jan 29: In a joint operation conducted by Eastern Wildlife Division and Nagaon Territorial Division as well as Nagaon police, a cache of tiger claws, canines, bones and elephant tusk were seised at Nagaon Kathiatoli areas on Wednesday afternoon here.

- Advertisement -

During the operation, three smugglers involved in transporting the animal skeletons were arrested. 

Related Posts:

According to sources, the arrested smugglers have been identified as Amar Hunsey, hailing from Karbi Anglong, Mahendra Borgang, hailing from Nagaon and Pravin Sangma, hailing from Karbi Anglong.

10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hailakandi man among Maha Kumbh stampede victim

The Hills Times -
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday 8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds 10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025