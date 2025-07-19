Taba Tedir re-elected as president of Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 18: Former Education and DIA Minister Taba Tedir was unanimously re-elected as president of the Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh (KKAAP) during the body’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a city hotel here on Friday.

The election process was conducted as part of the AGM and was witnessed by observers from the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), and the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

Legal experts and a returning officer also supervised the proceedings.

KKFI Vice President and North East in-charge M Madhusudon Singh, who attended as an observer, said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been placing renewed emphasis on indigenous sports like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Yoga.

“This is my second visit to Arunachal, and I see tremendous progress in the state’s Kho-Kho landscape. Arunachal is now ranked third in the Northeast in terms of development in the sport,” he said.

He lauded the inclusion of Kho-Kho in school-level competitions, a step taken by the state government under the direction of chief minister Pema Khandu.

Singh expressed optimism that with continued effort, Arunachal’s players could make a mark at zonal, national, and even international levels.

He also said India’s goal is to make Kho-Kho an Olympic event by 2036, as envisioned by KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal.

In his address to the AGM, Tedir said the Pema Khandu-led government has been fully supportive of indigenous sports.

“As a founding member of the state’s Kho-Kho movement, I’ve always believed this game can strengthen both physical fitness and our cultural identity. During my time as Education Minister, Kho-Kho was included in school games across the state,” he said.

He assured that the newly elected body would continue its work with greater vigour to strengthen Kho-Kho in the state.

“We are committed to developing the best players and teams who can represent Arunachal at higher levels. With everyone’s cooperation, we can achieve much more,” Tedir added.

Issues related to funding, infrastructure, and promotional strategies were also discussed during the meeting, along with future plans to strengthen district-level activities and training.

General Secretary Puto Bui, former general secretary Tatar Mosi, former treasurer Maruk Talar, member Suraj Raja, and several district presidents and executive members also addressed the AGM.