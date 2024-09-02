35 Lakh Saplings Die in Margherita

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: A staggering 35 lakh saplings have reportedly died in Margherita, Assam, raising serious concerns over alleged mismanagement in a large-scale plantation drive. The saplings, planted as part of an environmental initiative, were found to have withered due to what many are attributing to poor planning and inadequate maintenance.

Local activists and concerned citizens have criticized the handling of the plantation project, questioning the utilization of resources and the effectiveness of execution. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes behind the mass death of saplings, with preliminary reports pointing to a lack of proper care, irrigation, and follow-up measures. The incident has triggered widespread discussions on the need for better management and accountability in future environmental efforts.