32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

35 Lakh Saplings Die in Margherita

Over 35 lakh saplings die in Assam's Margherita, raising concerns over possible mismanagement in a large-scale plantation drive. Investigations are underway.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: A staggering 35 lakh saplings have reportedly died in Margherita, Assam, raising serious concerns over alleged mismanagement in a large-scale plantation drive. The saplings, planted as part of an environmental initiative, were found to have withered due to what many are attributing to poor planning and inadequate maintenance.

- Advertisement -

Local activists and concerned citizens have criticized the handling of the plantation project, questioning the utilization of resources and the effectiveness of execution. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes behind the mass death of saplings, with preliminary reports pointing to a lack of proper care, irrigation, and follow-up measures. The incident has triggered widespread discussions on the need for better management and accountability in future environmental efforts.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Woman Jumps Off Bogibeel Bridge with Two Kids into Brahmaputra...

The Hills Times -