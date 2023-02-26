9th Varsity Week Of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya From Tomorrow

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 25: The 9th Varsity Week of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will be held from February 27, 2023 here at Nagaon. The inaugural programme of the Varsity Week will be initiated at Police Reserve Playground with the hoisting of the flag by Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya here with the chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya and ‘Padadhikar’ of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Bhabendra Nath Deka, who will ceremonially inaugurate the programme.

During the week, a slew of competitions as well as events will be held following which an open session and prize distribution programme will be also organised in which the authority concerned of the university will distribute prizes among the winners of various games and sports as well as other cultural and literary events, a release added.

It is asserted in the release that the open session and prize distribution programme will be inaugurated by Babul Bora, director and coordinator to finance and planning department of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya while deputy commissioner of Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah will attend the occasion as the chief guest.

The Varsity Week will conclude with a cultural extravaganza in which noted female Assamese singer Tarali Sarma will perform her melodious songs.