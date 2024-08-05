Alliance Air to Launch Hollongi-Guwahati Flight Service

HT Digital

August 5, Monday: Alliance Air has announced the launch of direct flight services between Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh and Guwahati in Assam. This new route is expected to enhance travel convenience and foster economic and tourism growth in the region.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off soon, with Alliance Air aiming to provide reliable and efficient air travel options for residents and visitors. The airline’s decision to introduce this service aligns with the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the northeastern states.

The new Hollongi-Guwahati flight will operate multiple times a week, offering a vital link between these two important destinations. Guwahati, being a major urban center and gateway to the Northeast, and Hollongi, poised to become a significant hub in Arunachal Pradesh, will benefit immensely from this direct connection.

Officials from Alliance Air expressed their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and supporting local economies. “We are thrilled to launch this new service, which will not only facilitate easier travel but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region,” said an airline spokesperson.

Local businesses and tourism operators have welcomed the announcement, anticipating increased visitor numbers and improved business opportunities. The new flight service is expected to attract tourists to the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh while providing residents with better access to the broader northeast region and beyond.

The Hollongi-Guwahati route is part of a broader initiative to strengthen air travel networks in the Northeast, making travel more accessible and efficient. This development underscores the growing importance of regional air connectivity in promoting economic growth and regional integration.

As Alliance Air prepares for the launch of this new service, passengers can look forward to a more connected and convenient travel experience, bridging distances and bringing the vibrant cultures and landscapes of the Northeast closer together.