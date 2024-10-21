Lilabari Airport Soars with PM UDAN Scheme, Boosting Regional Connectivity in Assam

HT Digital

Monday, October 21: The Prime Minister’s Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, an initiative aimed at making air travel more affordable and accessible, has had a transformative impact on Lilabari Airport in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. According to Vijender Yadav, the airport manager, this ambitious scheme has significantly enhanced regional connectivity and contributed to the airport’s development. Yadav highlighted that the increased flights and passenger traffic have not only benefited the airport but also positively influenced the region’s economic growth, especially in the tourism sector.

Speaking to the media, Yadav explained that the Lilabari Airport, which had previously been underutilized, is now witnessing a surge in activity, thanks to the implementation of the UDAN scheme. “The scheme, which aims to connect small towns and rural areas with the rest of the country through affordable air travel, has turned out to be highly beneficial for Lilabari,” he said. The increase in flight services has facilitated better movement of people and goods, contributing to the region’s socio-economic development. Yadav also noted that the airport’s operational capacity has improved as a direct result of this government initiative, which has encouraged airlines to explore routes that were previously considered commercially unviable.

The UDAN scheme, launched with the vision of making air travel accessible to all, especially to citizens from smaller cities and towns, has been a game-changer for Lilabari Airport. As part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), UDAN has significantly expanded the reach of air travel in regions that were traditionally underserved. This expansion has been particularly important for a state like Assam, where geographical barriers often make road and rail travel time-consuming and less convenient. Lilabari, which is located near the Brahmaputra River and surrounded by lush greenery, is now on the radar for travelers looking to explore Assam’s natural beauty.

The increase in flights to and from Lilabari has also opened new doors for the local tourism industry. Assam is known for its rich cultural heritage, wildlife sanctuaries, and scenic landscapes, and improved air connectivity has made it easier for tourists to access these attractions. Yadav pointed out that the airport is strategically located to serve not just Lakhimpur, but also the neighboring districts, thereby boosting tourism across the region. With better connectivity, more tourists are choosing to visit destinations like Majuli Island, Kaziranga National Park, and the Tawang Monastery, all of which are now easier to reach via Lilabari Airport.

The success of the UDAN scheme in Assam has garnered praise from both officials and political leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his pride in the progress made under the scheme. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister lauded the UDAN initiative for transforming air travel across the country, particularly in underserved regions like Assam. “Over the last eight years, UDAN, a vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi, has seen more than 2.8 lakh flights take off, carrying 1.5 crore passengers on 617 routes across 34 States and Union Territories,” CM Sarma wrote in his post.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underscore the scale of the UDAN scheme’s success, not just in Assam, but across India. The scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable for the common man, has been instrumental in promoting regional development and inclusivity. By connecting remote and rural areas with major cities, UDAN has made it easier for people to access education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. In Assam, where hilly terrain and large rivers often limit other modes of transportation, the scheme has been especially impactful.

Lilabari Airport, which previously struggled with low passenger numbers, is now bustling with activity, thanks to the increased flight frequencies introduced under the UDAN scheme. Airlines are now operating regular flights to destinations like Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dibrugarh, offering passengers more travel options and reducing travel time significantly. The introduction of these routes has also made it more convenient for locals and businesses to connect with the rest of the country, fostering economic growth in the region.

As air travel becomes more accessible, Lilabari Airport is expected to play a pivotal role in the state’s future development. The airport manager expressed optimism about the future, saying that further investments in infrastructure and services are on the horizon. The success of the UDAN scheme has encouraged stakeholders to explore additional routes and improve facilities at the airport to cater to the growing demand.

Moreover, the impact of the UDAN scheme extends beyond just Lilabari. The overall improvement in regional connectivity has been felt across Assam, with other airports also experiencing increased traffic. The scheme has empowered smaller airports and helped them become integral parts of the country’s aviation network. As more routes are added and more people begin to fly, the benefits of this visionary initiative will continue to ripple through the region’s economy.

The transformation of Lilabari Airport under the UDAN scheme is a testament to the power of policy-driven development. By making air travel more accessible and affordable, the government has not only enhanced connectivity but also set the stage for sustainable economic growth in Assam’s rural and semi-urban areas. With the continued success of the scheme, the future looks bright for Lilabari Airport and the region it serves.