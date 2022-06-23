Amrit Bhog Bhandara organises food camp for Ambubachi Mela pilgrims

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: One of the NGOs of Guwahati ‘Amrit Bhog Bhandara’ organised food camp for Ambubachi Mela pilgrims at Boripara near Kamakhya Railway Station, Maligoan. The five days long ‘Bhandara Camp’ started on Wednesday morning after offering puja to Lord Ganesha and Maa Kamakhya by social activist and founder of ‘Amrit Bhog Bhandara’, Bhagchand Jain in presence of many dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said, “We have started ‘Amrit Bhog Bhandara’ during the first lockdown in 2020. Till date, we are serving free food to the needy people and several lakhs of people were fed with the help of various donors. The donors constantly supported us and as a result we are able to serve free food daily to thousands of needy people in various parts of Guwahati and nearby areas.

Jain further said, “We are continuing our services for ‘Ambubachi Mela’. We are preparing food for thousands of pilgrims on a daily basis for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are serving halwa, puri, sabji, rice, dal, tea, and biscuits along with other food items. We are also providing packaged drinking water. Apart from this many of the security personnel, officials from various government departments, GMC labourers, volunteers from various organisations are also getting served. Our ‘Ambubachi Mela’ camp will conclude on June 26.”