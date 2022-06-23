Assam Nagarik Mancha submits memo to Guv

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 22: Assam Nagarik Mancha forwarded a memorandum to the Governor of Assam as well as the chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai. Through the memorandum, ANM has requested that Rabindra Sangeet be the theme song of Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai in Assamese language with ‘Rabindrik’ tune. In the memorandum, they have mentioned the headline of the song is ‘Biswa Bidya Tirtha Prangana Koro’. Informing this correspondent about the memorandum, Bijoy Chakraborty, general secretary, Assam Nagarik Mancha said, “Rabindra Sangeet is the best choice for the Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai.”

“We feel proud of it with the hope that the surrounding atmosphere will be charming in the campus when the song will be chorused in Assamese with ‘Rabindrik’ tune,” he added.

He said, “We have been astonished with news published in a newspaper recently. That exgarded news crashed our heart, the motive of the news was not at all good. Some teachers and staff of the university are opposing ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ as the theme song for the Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai which is condemnable. We appreciate the attitude of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Hojai unit as they wanted the ‘Biswa Bidya Tirtha Prangana Koro’ as theme song/anthem in Assamese for the university.

Through the memorandum, they have appealed to everyone who are against the song and make peace and hoped that the honour of Biswakabi Rabindra Nath Thakur will be kept properly in Rabindranath Tagore University.