Amrit Sarovar scheme inaugurated in Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 10: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on Wednesday launched the Amrit Sarovar scheme at Sootea LAC. Notably, the Amrit Sarovar is an attractive scheme for excavating ponds for multiple purpose use. The purpose covers fish breeding, beautification of the banks of the pond through plantation and construction of children park, hen and duck rearing, etc. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated the excavation work formally at Dekoraiguri, under Madhya Nagsankar GP of Sootea LAC on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika briefed about the Amrit Sarovar scheme and stated that after completion of the construction works of Amrit Sarovar, the ponds will be handed over to the NGOs and self-help groups for smooth functioning of the ponds and to enhance earnings. The inaugural session was attended by Palak Kumar Sarma, BDO Sootea; Moichumi Kakaty, executive engineer of Sonitpur Zila Parishad; Lakikanta Bora, president of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat; Hitesh Barua, ZPC member; Uday Shankar Saikia, president of No.3 Sootea GP, beside others.