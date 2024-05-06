Assam: 2 held for plotting human trafficking in Lakhimpur

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, May 6: In a significant development, two notorious human traffickers were apprehended in Bhogpur, Assam on Monday.

The duo was attempting to illicitly transport a group of young individuals to Arunachal Pradesh. Officials revealed that the trafficking scheme had been in the works for a while. However, local residents became aware of their plans, were able to capture them, and handed them over to the authorities.

The traffickers, identified as Fakir Uddin and Mijanur Rahman, were apprehended near Narayanpur taluk in the Lakhimpur district. Police officials stated that local residents grew suspicious after the duo interacted with the young people.

Their interactions led to the discovery of the trafficking plot and the subsequent capture of the accused. The two were then handed over to Narayanpur Police. Initial interrogations revealed that the accused were operating under the instructions of a contractor named Amir Ali. Further details are anticipated.