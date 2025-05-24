34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 24, 2025
type here...

Assam Certifies Five Hospitals to Establish Surrogacy and ART Clinics

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 24: In a major boost to Assam’s healthcare system, Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday issued official certificates to five hospitals, sanctioning them to open Surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics throughout the state.

- Advertisement -

This development signals a new chapter in the state’s initiative to provide ethical and regulated reproductive healthcare.

Related Posts:

These institutions with certification are Apollo Fertility, Down Town Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, and The Institute of Human Reproduction — all situated in Guwahati — and Swasti Hospital, Rangia. These facilities are now allowed to establish ART clinics, ART banks, and surrogacy clinics subject to government regulation.

Minister Singhal termed the certification a “milestone in the health sector of Assam,” adding that the program would infuse hope in infertile couples. “With five certified surrogacy centres, the joy of childbirth will reach many, while ensuring ethical surrogacy practices,” he said. The program seeks to ensure the process of assisted reproduction is transparent, accountable, and in line with national legal frameworks.

This step is in line with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, both launched by the Union government. These rules were notified in 2022. To complement these steps, Assam had already constituted the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board, and the Appropriate Authority for ART and Surrogacy, in December 2023.

- Advertisement -

Emphasizing the significance of the shift, Singhal reaffirmed that the state’s topmost concern is providing a safe, ethical, and accessible route to parenthood for those who need it.

View all stories
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Protests Erupt in Manipur Over Alleged Removal of State’s Name from...

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India