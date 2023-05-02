Rotary Club of Guwahati Icons’ 1st North East Health Care Summit 2023 concludes



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 1: Rotary Club of Guwahati Icons organised the 1st North East Health Care Summit 2023 in association with News18 Assam & North East here in Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday last in presence of distinguished personalities from medical fraternity from across north-east states.

Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, minister Health & Family Welfare, government of Manipur graced the occasion as chief guest while Dr Mohan Shyam Konwar, immediate past district governor and Dr Kameswar Singh Elangbam, district governor 2025-26, Rotary International District 3240 were present as guest of honour.

“Rotary has seven areas of focus and health is one of them and has contributed immensely to the Global Polio Eradication initiative over the last 35 years and committed to wipe out the polio from the face of the earth,” said Rudrajeet Kumar Laskar in his welcome speech.

The summit was aimed to address and bring to the table some of the issues related with this sector and acknowledge the relentless work done and dedicated service rendered to improve the health care system in this part of the region.

Niloy Bhattacharyya, deputy editor of News18 Assam NE and Partha Jyoti Borah, senior associate editor of News18 Assam NE conducted the panel discussion on the topic – ‘Changing medico scenario of North East: A new hope’ with Prof Ashok Kr Puranik, executive director of AIIMS and Health & Family Welfare minister of Manipur Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh as panellists. The panellists highlighted the concern and also came up with a visionary approach to uplift the current healthcare system.

The institute and individuals who have been selected for felicitation after a thorough screening by a team of jury members – Dr Jadunath Buragohain, surgical oncologist; Dr Chandan Nag Choudhury, consultant orthopaedic – joint replacement & hand surgeon; Mahadev Deka, bodybuilder, fitness expert, Mr Universe; Dr Gitartha Roy Medhi, healthcare management expert.

The event was sponsored by State Bank of India, Oil India Ltd, Associate partners Reliance India Ltd., N H Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Bafna, special partners Directorate of Health Services, Assam.

Several hospitals and individuals were also felicitated on the occasion, for Excellence in Emergency Care, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, for Superspecialist Healthcare Institute in Ortho and Trauma – CORAS Pratiksha Orthopaedic Hospital, for Excellence in Patient Safety- NH Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Bafna, for Excellence in Mother and Child Care – Dispur Polyclinic and Nursing Home, Lower Assam Hospital & Research Centre, for Swatchchata Government Institute – Cardiothoracic & Neuroscience Centre (GMCH), for Excellence in Paramedics and Nursing Care Studies – PEWS Group of Institutions, Sustainable Quality Healthcare Service Provider Fama Marketing Felicitation, for Excellence in Hospital Management and Healthcare – Integra Ventures, Contribution to Healthcare sector of Arunachal Niba Hospital, Naharlagun; Contribution to Healthcare sector of Manipur Raj Medicity, Manipur; special contribution to Assam & Northeast NH Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Bafna; for Excellence in Cardiac Sciences – Apollo Excelcare Hospital; for Excellence in Specialised Service – Cardio-Trinity Hospital, Aizawl; for Excellence in OPD & Day Care Services – Medicity Guwahati; for Superspecialist Healthcare Institute in Oncology – Babina Speciality Hospital, for Superspecialist Healthcare Institute – Babina Speciality Hospital.

In the individual category, for Early Career – Dr Arup Kumar Nath; for Excellence in Patient Safety – Dr Abhijit Neog; for Special Contribution to Healthcare in Arunachal – Dr Jomson Bagra; for Excellence in Hospital – Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent – GMCH; for Excellence in Healthcare Management – Dr Pradip Kumar Lahkar; for Contribution to Outreach Healthcare – Dr Madhurjya Sarmah, for Superspecialist of the Year: IVF – Dr Jyotimala Bordoloi; for Super Specialist of the Year: Dental Hygienist -Dr Syeda Shamima Nastaran Quaz; for Special Contribution to Healthcare – Prof Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya, principal & chief superintendent – GMCH; for Distinguished Career Award – North East – Dr Rangsan Singh Thangkhiew; for Life Time Achievement Award – Dr Bhupendra Prasad Sarma were felicitated on the occasion.

