Assam CM champions better policing, targeted health interventions in reduction of maternal deaths

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 15 attributed his government’s better policing and targeted health interventions in the huge drop in maternal deaths in Assam.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma mentioned, “In recent years the number of maternal deaths in Assam has reduced considerably due to combination of better policing and targeted health interventions. We are committed to ensure the good health of our mothers and sisters”.

CM Sarma shared status of declining maternal deaths of Assam that showed the figures for April-March (2022-23) standing at 510 while previously it was 766 for the period 2021-22 (April-March).

Additionally, the state has witnessed a drop of 31 percent (117 drop in maternal deaths) from 2022-23.