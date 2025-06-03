28.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
AAPAWA felicitates medal winners of 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship

Emerges as 1st runner-up nationally

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: The All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) on Sunday felicitated the medal winners and all participants of the 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship, recognizing their outstanding achievements and contribution to the state. The felicitation ceremony was held at a city hotel in the presence of AAPAWA members and proud parents of the athletes.

AAPAWA President Pakjar Taipodia, while addressing the media, expressed her satisfaction with the team’s improved performance. “Our players performed better than in previous years, and the progress will continue as they are being guided properly,” she said.

The 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship was held from May 25 to 28, 2025, at LNCT University Auditorium, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It was one of the premier events in the Indian arm wrestling calendar, attracting top athletes from across the country.

“Our players competed in several events and won numerous medals. Impressively, some athletes even bagged multiple medals, and several won the prestigious ‘Champion of Champions’ titles,” she added.

A strong contingent of 49 players represented Arunachal Pradesh, competing across various age and weight categories. The team delivered an exceptional performance, securing a total of 89 medals — 54 gold, 28 silver, and 7 bronze — which led AAPAWA to emerge as the 1st runner-up in the overall standings. Uttar Pradesh claimed the overall championship title.

Seven Arunachal athletes won the coveted Champion of Champions (CoC) titles:

Nanang Giri – CoC in both Senior (Men) and Youth (Men) categories

Phutong Wangsu – CoC in Junior (Boys)

Mousami Pakam Ete – CoC in Senior (Women)

Pate Yasuk – CoC in Youth (Girls)

Kipa Yayum – CoC in Junior (Girls)

Jumbi Yomcha – CoC in Sub-Junior (Girls)

In category-wise results, the AAPAWA women’s team was declared overall champions, while the men’s team finished as 1st runner-up. The collective performance showcases the growing strength and rising standards of arm wrestling in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We expect even greater success in the future,” Taipodia said. She extended gratitude to the state government for its motivation and support but also urged for more robust assistance and infrastructure for the athletes who represent the state — and have the potential to represent the nation in the future.

