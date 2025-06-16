Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defends shoot-at-sight order in Dhubri

DIBRUGARH , June 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday defended the shoot-at-sight order issued in Dhubri, claiming that a “huge conspiracy” has been going on against the state since independence and it will take time to eliminate such ploys.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised the government for issuing the order to control communal tension in Dhubri town.

Speaking to reporters after an official function, Sarma said police have arrested the person accused of writing objectionable content on walls in Dhubri town, and that interrogation is currently underway.

“We have already taken action. Assam is a critical state. People won’t stop indulging in anti-national activities just because I issued a warning. This is part of a larger conspiracy that has roots going back to the days of independence,” Sarma said.

“So, it won’t end with just a warning. It’s not that simple. It requires sustained effort, and we must continue working on it,” he said when asked about the outcome of the stringent order.

On Saturday, Sarma had said 38 people were arrested in Dhubri, where shoot-at-sight was ordered following communal tensions.

The opposition criticised the CM’s order and said throwing of suspected beef and the follow-up clash expose intelligence failure of the BJP-led government.

“This entire episode shows the failure of the Home Department. Why was there no intelligence input? The government has failed to protect the sanctity of our religious places,” Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said.

He also alleged that RSS has penetrated in every village of Assam ahead of the Assembly polls early next year and is trying to create enmity between communities.

“They are trying to create communal tension and divide people in the name of religion. I request Assam Police to check them and ask them to register in police stations to avoid any tension in coming days,” Gogoi demanded.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said there was no situation on the ground that warranted a shoot-at-sight order. He alleged that the order was selectively targeted at one particular community.

“The order is not at all justified. There are other means to control the situation. It seems the order was issued only to target one community,” he claimed.

Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said the state government failed to prevent communal tension in Dhubri and also to identify the real culprits.

“The shoot-at-sight order is communal in nature aiming to polarise society. It was issued to divide people and trigger riots. We strongly oppose it,” he added.

The law and order situation in Dhubri town deteriorated after pieces of objectionable meat were found near a temple on June 8.

Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the agitators and restrictions on public movement were imposed.

To prevent further flare-up of “communal tension, riot risk or violent protests”, the district administration next day clamped restrictions under section 163 of BNSS and ordered all shops and markets establishments in the town to remain closed. It was withdrawn a day later.

Sarma had said a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during Eid festival a day ago and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam. (PTI)