19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

Assam: Woman assaulted over suspicion of witchcraft

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 10: A 62-year-old adivasi woman was brutally tortured and thrown near a river at Romai in Dibrugarh on Monday, after a group of people branded her as a witch.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened at 1 No Rajgarh, in Romai tea estate under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh.

Related Posts:

The victim has been identified as- Monika Sanga, a resident of at Romai tea estate in Dibrugarh.

A police team rescued the woman and admitted her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

“A group of 25 people brutally tortured my wife (Monika Sanga) after suspecting her as ‘witch’. Suddenly, a group of people called me and told me that my wife practices witch-craft and she was a ‘witch’. Due to her evil practice, the people are not well. I opposed them but they forcefully barged into my house and started assaulting my wife. They tortured her physically and dragged her before throwing her near the river,” the victim’s husband told media persons.

- Advertisement -

He said, “They also assaulted me as well. Among them Suraj Sanga, Suraj Moni and Narju Sanga had taken the lead. They dragged my wife outside and brutally assaulted her without any reason. She is now in a critical condition battling for her life”.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (HQ) Nirmal Ghosh said, “The incident happened due to family rivalry but we cannot say anything right now because it is under investigation”.

The victim’s husband has not filed any FIR till the filing of this news.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two institutes from Nagaon nominated for Assam Gaurav Award

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March