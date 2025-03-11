Assam: Woman assaulted over suspicion of witchcraft

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 10: A 62-year-old adivasi woman was brutally tortured and thrown near a river at Romai in Dibrugarh on Monday, after a group of people branded her as a witch.

The incident happened at 1 No Rajgarh, in Romai tea estate under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh.

The victim has been identified as- Monika Sanga, a resident of at Romai tea estate in Dibrugarh.

A police team rescued the woman and admitted her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

“A group of 25 people brutally tortured my wife (Monika Sanga) after suspecting her as ‘witch’. Suddenly, a group of people called me and told me that my wife practices witch-craft and she was a ‘witch’. Due to her evil practice, the people are not well. I opposed them but they forcefully barged into my house and started assaulting my wife. They tortured her physically and dragged her before throwing her near the river,” the victim’s husband told media persons.

He said, “They also assaulted me as well. Among them Suraj Sanga, Suraj Moni and Narju Sanga had taken the lead. They dragged my wife outside and brutally assaulted her without any reason. She is now in a critical condition battling for her life”.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (HQ) Nirmal Ghosh said, “The incident happened due to family rivalry but we cannot say anything right now because it is under investigation”.

The victim’s husband has not filed any FIR till the filing of this news.