Closure of Nagaon Homeopathic Medical College: AJYCP submits memo to CM

NAGAON, Nov 7: District unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) submitted an memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through deputy commissioner, Nagaon and urged the state government to scrape its recent decision of closing Nagaon Homeopathic Medical College at any point.

It is worth mentioning that Nagaon Homeopathic Medical College was established in 1968, under special pursuance as well as initiative of then Prahlad Mittal and the state government recently took decision to amalgamate three homeopathic institutes like Nagaon, Jorhat and Guwahati Homeopathic Medical College.

While addressing some local media persons here, Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, respectively the president and secretary of the district unit of the youth organisation said that the organisation will not remain silent in this regard.

“We will leave no stone unturned to protect Nagaon Homeopathic Medical College until and unless the state government scraps its decision,” they said, adding that the organisation would set a massive democratic movement against the fatal decision.