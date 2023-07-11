Devotees flock to temples in Hojai to worship Lord Shiva

HT Correspondent

Hojai, July 10: On the first Monday of the Sawan month, devotees thronged various temples in Hojai, including Shree Biswanath Mandir, Shree Laxminarayan Mandir, Dangoriya Bari, Durga Bari Shiv Mandir, Amtola Shiv Mandir, and more, from early morning to worship Lord Shiva. Chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, they patiently waited in long queues to offer prayers with water, milk, bel patra (leaves), sweets, fruits, panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee), jaggery, roasted chickpeas, dhatura (a sacred plant), rice, sandalwood paste, sesame seeds, flowers, incense, and earthen lamps, among other offerings. The respective temple committees made special arrangements for devotees during this auspicious month, adorning the temples with sparkling lights and flowers.

Sawan month holds great significance as it is believed to be very dear to Lord Shiva, and worship during this month is said to bring special blessings for devotees. Notably, this year’s Sawan month is particularly rare and significant as it comes after a 19-year gap. The month commenced on July 4 and will continue until August 31.

During this auspicious month, devotees known as ‘Kanwariyas’ embark on a sacred journey to bring holy water from revered places like Akashiganga, Rangbang, and Tumpereng. They make a special trip on Sunday evening to collect the holy water and spend the entire night walking barefoot, despite the challenges they may face. This arduous journey symbolises their dedication to Lord Shiva. On the following Monday morning, they offer the sacred water at the Shiv linga in Shiv temples across Hojai.

The devotion and fervor displayed by the devotees during the Sawan month are truly remarkable. The community gathers together to celebrate and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, making this a special time for spiritual observance and prayer in Hojai.