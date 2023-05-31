28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, New Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force at Patgaon, Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI: Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, has assumed the charge of Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force at Patgaon, Guwahati. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, is an IPS officer from 1998 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre and belongs to Uttar Pradesh. He served as SP in various districts, including IG Law & Order, IG Adm. & Welfare, and Addl. DG in Himachal Pradesh He has also served in UIDAI (AADHAR) and in ITBP as DIG. He has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2022. He has also served in the UN peace keeping force in Sudan.

9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Best IT Courses After 12th
Best IT Courses After 12th
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Most Expensive Statues In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Bloody Daddy’ designed in a way that it can be taken...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World