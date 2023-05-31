Dinesh Kumar Yadav, New Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force at Patgaon, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, has assumed the charge of Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force at Patgaon, Guwahati. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, is an IPS officer from 1998 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre and belongs to Uttar Pradesh. He served as SP in various districts, including IG Law & Order, IG Adm. & Welfare, and Addl. DG in Himachal Pradesh He has also served in UIDAI (AADHAR) and in ITBP as DIG. He has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2022. He has also served in the UN peace keeping force in Sudan.

