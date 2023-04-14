Footballer Apurna Narzary Will Receive Emerging Player Award 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 13: International women footballer Apurna Narzary has been nominated as ‘Emerging Player’ for the 2022-23 by department of Sports & Youth Welfare of government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Notably, Narzary is daughter of Biswajit Narzary of Khagrabari village in Kokrajhar district. She has represented India in many international events including Bangladesh, Qatar, and Thailand among others.

The Bodoland Territorial Region executive member for sports & youth welfare government, Daobaisa Boro announced the nomination of Apurna Narzary as ’emerging player’ of Bodoland Territorial Region for 2022-23 in recognition her excellent performance in the international football event.

He informed that the BTR government has decided to confer the ’emerging player’ award for the first ever to Apurna Narzary on Friday (14th April) during the ongoing Baokhungri Festival celebration at Baokhungri Hill site near Harinaguri in Kokrajhar.

The award comprises of a citation, traditional Aronai and cash Rs 2 lakh.

He said that the BTR government and sports & youth welfare government has been stepping up to extend cooperation and support to the promising sports personalities who are performing their sporting talents in various sports disciplines in national and international arena.

Meanwhile,the ongoing 10th Baokhungri festival entered into second day on Thursday and witnessed visitors from various places of BTR districts and it’s adjoining areas.

Jadab Chetry of Darjeeling of West Bengal spotted first in the Hills trekking competition for male category while Khalab Ali of Boko and Binode Basumatary of Kokrajhar (BTR) were adjusted as second and third spot respectively.

In female category, Shyamali Singh of Raniganj (West Bengal),Sangini Terongpi of Karbi Anglong and Kabita Das of Jharkhand were adjusted first, second and third position respectively.

In the festival, the traditional food showcase competition gathered attraction among the visitors.